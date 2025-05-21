The following are the top stories in Malta;'s newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report that Malta's nominee for the Court of European Union withdrew her nomination, claiming an interview was 'pre-determined'. Times of Malta also reports that the prime minister described as 'minor' a police investigation into Labour MEP Daniel Attard's meeting with a Huawei official.

MaltaToday leads with testimony in the trial of men who allegedly supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. The lead investigator says Vince Muscat, one of those involved, started speaking to police in 2018, a year after the murder.

The Malta Independent, like Times of Malta, also reports the archbishop's warning to priests that those who are in favour of euthanasia fail to honour their duty as Catholic shepherds.

In-Nazzjon says the PN will hold a 'rally for democracy' in Gharghur today after the mayor was replaced.

l-orizzont leads with an Israeli minister's warning that Israel could close off the water supply to Gaza until the last hostage is returned. It also quotes the prime minister saying that work towards equality can never ease off.