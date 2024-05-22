The following are the top stories in Mata's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta homes in on Shaukat Ali Chaudhary, one of the key players in the Vitals deal, who was among those charged in a multi-million bribery case in Lahore, Pakistan, more than a decade before.

The newspaper also reports from court, where former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi complained that the Attorney General had not handed over all the evidence in the Vitals case.

The Schembri-Mizzi request for full disclosure is the main story in The Malta Independent and MaltaToday. The Independent also reports that the mayor of Sta Venera has been acquitted of a drink-driving charge. MaltaToday also reports that St George's and Balluta bays have been declared unfit for swimming after sewage contamination.

L-orizzont highlights the prime minister's appeal for calm and for a high voter turnout at the EP and local council elections.

In-Nazzjon says the government's price stability scheme has not produced any real benefits for consumers. It also quotes the president of the MUT teachers' union saying that were the government to publish the proposals for a teachers' collective agreement, it would be adopting a take-it-or-leave-it attitude.