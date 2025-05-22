The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the latest from the ongoing Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial which heard that lawyer Arthur Azzopardi had floated the idea of claiming a €1 million reward for information on the journalist’s assassination while negotiating a pardon for one of her convicted killers.

The newspaper also reports that Magistrate Monica Vella has been temporarily suspended over administrative shortcomings following complaints over delays. Vella has appealed the decision and continues to serve on the bench pending the outcome of the appeal.

The Malta Independent leads with an interview with a 23-year old Maltese man who was on a business trip to Libya when violence in Tripoli escalated and he had to be evacuated along with a number of other Maltese people.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that the government has signed a €4 million deal with Microsoft to make Copilot artificial intelligence system available to civil servants in Malta.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to the rally in Għargħur where PN leader Bernard Grech called for a new local council election in the town following the ousting of PN mayor Helen Gauci.