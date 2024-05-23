The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the men running Vitals, Steward and a company linked to payments to Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi are among a third lot of 34 individuals slated to face criminal charges over the hospitals deal.

It also reports that former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri have called on the attorney general to hand them all evidence against them ahead of their arraignment over the hospitals deal. The newspaper also reports that talks are underway for a foreign firm to take over Valletta football club.

The Malta Independent quotes the tourism minister saying one million cruise line tourists are expected to visit Malta this year. It also says NGO Repubblika has urged people to avoid going to Valletta as Joseph Muscat is arraigned on Tuesday morning. The former prime minister's friends have called a 'solidarity meeting' for that time outside the law courts.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying that the only PN electoral manifesto ahead of the EP and local councils elections is the Vitals inquiry.

Meanwhile, according to In-Nazzjon, PN leader Bernard Grech accused Abela of losing control over the country. Grech also accused Abela of negative campaigning.