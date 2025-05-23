The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with the re-arrest of notorious Paceville entrepreneur Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as Lilu King, after the criminal court revoked his bail once again, upholding the Attorney General’s appeal. This is the second time that the Criminial Court has overturned a decision on bail in his regard.

The newspaper also features a proposal from white taxi operators at Malta International Airport that passengers who book ride-hailing cabs should be required to walk 260 metres away from the arrivals terminal to a deisgnated pick up point near the Kirkop tunnels.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that the European Parliament has publicly announced the reqest to lift MEP Daniel Attard’s immunity to allow Belgian police to conduct their investigations.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on the Malta Institute of Management’s Urban Malta conference about the challenges and steps forward in the country’s urban landscape.

In-Nazzjon leads with the news that the Labour Party is not comfortable with an independent investigation into the case of the Għargħur local council.