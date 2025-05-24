These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that the government “doesn’t exclude” extending the six-month eligibility period for euthanasia.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Donald Trump threatening a 50% tariff on EU imports, rekindling trade war fears.

The Malta Independent leads with the ousted PN mayor of Għargħur, Helen Gauci, has asked for a National Audit Office probe into allegations of financial impropriety made about her.

The newspaper also writes that 10 NGOs are seeking public backing to file an appeal against the Comino hotel project approved earlier this year by the Planning Authority.

L-Orizzont writes that three collective agreements were signed at a public sector expo being held at Ta’ Qali.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Helen Gauci requesting an NAO probe into allegations made about her.

The newspaper also writes that Robert Abela wants former Labour president Ramona Attard to run in the next general election as part of a plan to ‘eliminate’ MP Rosianne Cutajar.