These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

An interview with Cardinal Mario Grech leads the Sunday Times of Malta following the conclave that saw Pope Leo XVI elected. He expressed relief at not being elected pope, saying he “returned home a free man”.

Another story on the front page quotes an economist’s study that introducing miscarriage leave would reduce productivity losses, which cost the economy around €3.7 million a year.

The Labour Party’s Sunday newspaper Kullħadd also leads with the economic impact that miscarriage leave may have.

The National Party’s paper, Il-Mument, reports that the rising cost of living is “breaking” families, pointing out that grocery prices are getting higher.

The Malta Independent reports Hospice Malta saying improvement to Palliative care needs to come before legalising euthanasia. A story about the number of Mater Dei Hospital admissions is also on the newspaper’s front page.

On its front page, Malta Today quotes former Valletta mayor and PL household name Alfred Zammit, saying Labour should embrace criticism within its ranks. Another story looks at a survey saying girls smoke, binge drink, and gamble more than boys.

Malta Today’s Maltese sister paper illum describes a “Volcanic eruption” within Labour after news that the publisher and staunch government critic was handed a government contract worth €25,000 in the culture ministry.

The Maltese language paper also points to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’s saying some people who were not taken to court or mentioned in the Vitals inquiry are being investigated by the police over the fraudulent hospital deal.

The General Workers Union's It-Torċa says court expert in the Vital's case has never presented medical certificates about his wife. Harbinson has so far refused to testify in court citing several reasons including his wife's health.

They also quote former prime ministers Joseph Muscat and Alfred Sant defending MEP Daniel Attard- who was mentioned in a Belgian investigation over Huwawei.