Times of Malta leads with the story that cannabis use among 15- and 16-year olds has not changed since the susbstance was legalised for recreational use in 2021 according to recent data from the European Union Drugs Agency.

The newspaper also features the news that Malta will formally recognise Palestine as a state, most likely at the June 20 United Nations conference.

In-Nazzjon leads with the news that the Nationalist Party will continue to give a voice to artists and creatives and those who safeguard national heritage by listing a number of conrete measures that a PN government would adopt in this sector.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that a collective agreement worth €45 million over five years will be signed for lecturers and technical staff at MCAST on Monday as reforms in the industrial tribunal will lead to a strengthening of workers’ rights.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that the Prime Minister has announced Malta is ready to provide shelter to a doctor who lost her nine children in an attack on Gaza.

The newspaper also features a report that Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna has insisted that, irrespective of what it is called, euthanasia is “taking your own life”.