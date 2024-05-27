The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are suspected of having planned to secretly own a company that exclusively supplied the Vitals and Steward hospitals with medicines and medical equipment.

The newspaper also refers to comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday accused Robert Abela of being “complicit” in the Vitals scandal, claiming the Prime Minister knew the deal was corrupt for at least three years and failed to act on it.

The Malta Independent also leads with comments by Grech, who told party supporters that every page of the Vitals' inquiry showed Malta has been seized by a criminal establishment.

It separately publishes comments by Robert Abela, who, in a similar political activity, told PL supporters the "establishment" has been trying to hinder the party's efforts since 2013.

In-Nazzjon publishes a photo of Abela headlined "complicit", referring to the prime minister's knowledge about the "fraudulent" hospitals deal as far back as 2021.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Abela who on Sunday urged the electorate to trust PL with their vote and help bring about change.