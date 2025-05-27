Times of Malta leads with the story of how Labour wants party loyalist Nigel Vella to contest in the next general election, where he is a potential front-runner candidate in the first district.

It also reports how, after years of disputes and union directives, Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) staff members have a new collective agreement, hailed as “the best” by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont also lead with the new €45 million MCAST collective agreement, which was signed after a three-year saga.

The Malta Independent also leads with news that the proposed sports village complex in Ta’Qali is set for refusal, despite downsized plans.

In-Nazzjon also report how Prime Minister Robert Abela did not condemn Neville Gafa for his criticism of Art Minister Owen Bonnici.

l-orrizont leads with how a 9,000 square metre plot of land in Pembroke, once a concrete expanse, has been transformed into a green space.