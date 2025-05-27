Times of Malta leads with the story of how Labour wants party loyalist Nigel Vella to contest in the next general election, where he is a potential front-runner candidate in the first district. 

It also reports how, after years of disputes and union directives, Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) staff members have a new collective agreement, hailed as “the best” by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont also lead with the new €45 million MCAST collective agreement, which was signed after a three-year saga. 

The Malta Independent also leads with news that the proposed sports village complex in Ta’Qali is set for refusal, despite downsized plans. 

In-Nazzjon also report how Prime Minister Robert Abela did not condemn Neville Gafa for his criticism of Art Minister Owen Bonnici. 

l-orrizont leads with how a 9,000 square metre plot of land in Pembroke, once a concrete expanse, has been transformed into a green space. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.