These are the top stories in the local newspapers this Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how two poultry farms reported cases of the highly contagious virus, Newcastle Disease, days after the agriculture ministry said the veterinary authorities are working to take concrete and immediate steps to manage the situation after the virus was found in a bird population in Malta.

The newspaper also leads with the results of a recent survey, which reveals how more than half of managers say they regularly feel overwhelmed by work stress, and a third of employees say their boss is too stressed to support them.

The Malta Independent reports how a parish priest who defiled a 15-year-old girl, who happened to be the sacristan’s niece, will serve 20 months of jail time, following an appeal.

The newspaper also leads with comments by European Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Glenn Micallef, who hinted that he thinks Israel should be banned from sporting events over their actions in Palestine. Micallef was asked by Politico whether he felt Israel should face sporting sanctions over the war in Gaza.

MaltaToday leads with how the prime minister is mulling over cabinet changes, as Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri requests a change in portfolio ever since the theft of cannabis from the Armed Forces of Malta compound in Safi. Sources close to the Labour Party informed the newspapers that he may be handed the tourism portfolio.

The paper also reports visuals of the villa being proposed to the Planning Authority in place of the existing Al Fresco restaurant in Birzebbuga.

In Nazzjon reports how the Nationalist Party is instructing its councillors to file motions to request carrying capacity studies for their localities.

L-orizzont also leads with the details of how a parish priest who had defiled the sacristan’s 15-year-old niece had his prison sentence reduced to 20 months following an appeal.