All newspapers on Wednesday lead with news that Joseph Muscat on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to bribery, corruption and other crimes, as he entered court to the cheers and adulation of hundreds of supporters.

It was the first time in Maltese history that a former politician was charged with such crimes. If found guilty, he faces up to 18 years in prison.

In-Nazzjon separately refers to Bernard Grech's comments on Tuesday that the PN was the only party that offered a solution to the mafia system that he said has engulfed the country.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that Robert Abela - also on Tuesday - urged for unity as he addressed party supporters in Gżira.