The cabinet reshuffle dominates the front pages of Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-Orizzont.

The reshuffle saw Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri adding the National Development and Social Fund to his portfolio, Owen Bonnici adding the Lands Authority to his responsibilities, and former lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi shifting to the newly created position of minister for EU funds. Junior minister Andy Ellul takes on responsibility for the competition regulator the MCCAA.

Times of Malta also features the story about “citizen journalism” which sees the sharing of photographs and videos of tragic accidents on social media without any ethical concerns. The issue highlights the urgent need to focus on digital education in Malta, according to experts in communication and human behaviour.

In-Nazzjon leads with the news that the PN voted against the constitutional amendments bill because it opposes “piecemeal” amendments to the constitution.

The newspaper also features an article about the cost of living with the PN calling for concrete solutions.