The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Robert Abela will not report the magistrate he has accused of deliberately delaying the Vitals inquiry, instead insisting it is now up to the electorate to scrutinise the judiciary.

The newspaper also reports that Maltese voters living abroad are finding it hard to book subsidised election flights to Malta.

The Malta Independent also leads with Abela's comments about the judiciary, while in a separate article, it reports that Malta ranked second to last among EU member states in the World Press Freedom Index.

In-Nazzjon leads with a photo of its candidates for the local council elections, and a heading that reads that the PN has always believed in the participation of every individual in the community.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with PL's launch of its nine MEP hopefuls, referring to comments by Abela that the party's candidates prioritised Malta's interests above everything else.