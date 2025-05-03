The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and L-orizzont lead with news of how a Gaza aid ship, the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, suffered from a drones attack just outside Maltese waters.

Times of Malta had independently confirmed the movement of the Israeli aircraft and that it spent around three hours in Malta's airspace before returning to Israel.

The newspaper separately reports Matthew Caruana Galizia’s harrowing account in court of the moment he discovered his mother was killed in a car bomb outside their family home in Bidnija during the Ta’ Maskar trial.

The Malta Independent refers to how Malta ranked 67th in the latest World Press Freedom Index and remains among the EU’s worst-ranked countries.

In-Nazzjon leads with news of PN’s pledge to eliminate taxes on first €10,000 earned from part-time or overtime work, a promise first announced during a Worker’s Day activity.