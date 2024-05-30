All newspapers on Thursday lead with news that Edward Scicluna and Chris Fearne on Wednesday faced charges in connection with the hospitals scandal.

Times of Malta also reports that Malta’s gross domestic product was up during the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year but dipped slightly since the end of 2023.

In-Nazzjon reports criticism by PN of comments by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard who denounced the attorney general's request for those accused in the Vitals case not to be allowed to comment about the proceedings.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes a photo of Energy Ministery Miriam Dalli and Prime Minister Robert Abela with children at a refurbished Vittoriosa garden.