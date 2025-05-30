Times of Malta leads with the news that the government sold its stake in Malta Air for €25,000 with an agreement made during Konrad Mizzi’s time that permits Ryanair to take full ownership of the airline within five years.

The newspaper also reports that former minister Chris Cardona testified in court that he did not participate in cabinet meetings discussing pardons linked to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In -Nazzjon and The Malta Independent also report about Chris Cardona’s testimony in court during the ongoing trial of four people involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in which he claimed he could not take legal action when Vince Muscat named him as being part of the 2015 plot.

The Malta Independent also reports that Manoel Island and Fort Chambray are among the construction projects that will put around 2,500 luxury properties on the market in the coming years.

L-Orizzont reports about the a new collective agreement signed between the General Workers Union and the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality.