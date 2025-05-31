These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is thinking of introducing social media regulation for under 13s and also revising IVF laws.

The Malta Independent leads with the government launching a social plan for the family that will take a closer look at extending maternity and paternity leave. The newspaper also reports Eurostat figures indicating that one in four children in Malta was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2024.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the Nationalist Party quashing rumours about Bernard Grech’s imminent resignation.

L-Orizzont also leads with the launch of the social plan, saying it focuses on improving families’ quality of life.

In-Nazzjon writes that Robert Abela “doesn’t even know how much the cost of living has risen”. It also promotes a fundraising telethon for the PN that will happen on Sunday.

