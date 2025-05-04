The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta leads its Sunday newspaper with news that Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi played an active role in plans to generate a €7.5 million “concealed profit” from Enemalta’s Montenegro wind farm deal.

The front page also includes a story about how parents of very young children are leading a charge to delay children’s access to smartphones until age 15 and social media until age 16.

Malta Today’s headlines include General Workers Union boss Josef Bugeja’s comments on “modern slavery” among third-country national workers.

Another Malta Today story recounts how the prime minister rebuked PA CEO Johann Buttigieg after he opposed the Villa Rosa local plan review proposal when this was discussed internally within the authority.

On its front page, Illum is saying that Alex Borg is positioning himself as the next leader of the Nationalist Party.

An interview with Malta Employers Association’s Ivan Refalo is The Malta Independent’s front-page story. Refalo is quoted saying that the public sector increasing its employees is creating unhealthy competition with private employers.

Another interview with an education ministry official on O-Level student-based assessment also leads their paper.

Nationalist Party-owned Il-Mument dedicates its front page to a picture of Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, saying “the eyes of the world” are on the upcoming conclave that will decide who will be the next pope.

The Labour Party’s Sunday paper, Kullħadd, writes about the government’s free gym initiative that is set to be inaugurated on Sunday morning.

It-Torċa says that Nicole Bringnone, who testified that Joseph Muscat had allegedly paid for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, “invented a story” at 15 years old that she was forced into sexual activities with employees of the juvenile prison.

Church-owned Il-Leħen analyses the homily made during the funeral of Pope Francis.