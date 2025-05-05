The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that an international NGO hoping to send a ship with humanitarian aid to Gaza has welcomed the Malta government's offer to help repair the vessel after it was allegedly bombed by drones on Friday.

The newspaper also reports that prison officials have denied that convicted killer Erin Tanti was ever unwatched. His girlfriend may have become pregnant through unauthorised insemination.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the GWU general secretary that the public sector is not bloated, but upskilling is needed. It also reports that Malta is offering to repair damage caused to a Gaza aid ship allegedly bombed by drones just off Malta's territorial waters.

l-orizzont leads with the government's plans to offer free gym membership for six months to young people. It also says property sales have hit a new record.

In-Nazzjon says the prime minister had accepted a request by Opposition leader Bernard Grech for an urgent meeting to discuss the drones bombing of a Gaza aid ship just outside Malta's waters.