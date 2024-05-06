The following are the stories making it to the front pages of Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the magistrate who handled the inquiry into the Vitals hospital contracts has over 90 other pending inquiries. The newspaper also reports how a faction within the Labour Party 20 years ago wanted then leader Alfred Sant to back EU membership after the 2003 referendum.

The Malta Independent says 11 Labour mayors will not seek re-election in June. It also quotes independent candidate Arnold Cassola saying the Broadcasting Authority's election schedule is insulting to serious independent candidates.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call by PN leader Bernard Grech for publication of the Vitals inquiry report, insisting that the people have a right to know the truth. It also points out that the prime minister has not denied that he was granted access to the inquiry report.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying that the government remains focused on the country and the welfare of the people. It also reports that President Myriam Spiteri Debono has made her first official visit to Gozo.