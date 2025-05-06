The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Gaza aid ship Conscience was hit by 'loitering munitions' on Friday in what military experts believed was a calculated attack to serve as a warning.

The newspaper also reports that a woman is to head St Aloysius College for the first time.

The Malta Independent highlights a police report about a Portuguese man having been arrested at the airport while in possession of €250,000 worth of drugs.

L-orizzont, like all the other newspapers, reports that a surveyor has been allowed on board the Gaza aid ship Conscience, and six crew have been allowed to disembark.

In-Nazzjon says the national interest has prevailed in the Gaza aid ship issue, with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition having privately discussed the issue.

The newspaper also reports that a court has been shown a photo where former minister Chris Cardona is seen with one of the Degiorgio brothers, shortly before the murder of Daphne Caruana Gaizia. The Degiorgio brothers are serving lengthy prison sentences for the murder.