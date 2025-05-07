The following are the top stories in Mata's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Foreign Minister Ian Borg has refused to deny or confirm that Israel asked Malta to block a Gaza aid ship from entering Maltese waters. It also reports that a drunk man scaled the roof of the President's Palace in Valletta, and was arrested.

The Malta Independent reports from court that lawyer Carmel Chircop was hit four times when he was murdered 10 years ago. Four are undergoing trial. The newspaper also reports that the government will carry out repairs needed for a Gaza aid ship off Malta to proceed to its next destination.

l-orizzont and In-Nazzjon give prominence to the start of the conclave later on Wednesday.

L-orizzont also reports that women who miscarry will no longer receive treatment in the same areas as women who have just given birth.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech as saying that the government is not showing real commitment to sustainable development.

MaltaToday also reports that the government will repair the Gaza aid ship at sea. It also asks whether the drones which allegedly attacked the ship had been let off from Malta.