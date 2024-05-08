The criminal charges filed against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and senior officials of his administration continue to dominate the headlines.

Times of Malta says Muscat is to be charged with money laundering, corruption, bribery and criminal association. It also quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying all the accused who still hold public posts must step aside.

The Malta Independent has a similar headline, and in a second story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying justice is not being seen to be done as he continued to criticise the manner of the Vitals inquiry.

In-Nazzjon quotes Grech accusing the prime minister of siding with the accused in the Vitals hospitals case instead of the Maltese people. It also says Muscat himself has confirmed he stands accused of €30m fraud.

l-orizzont devotes just half of one column of its lower front page to the story, quoting Muscat saying he would 'demolish' all the charges against him. Its top page headlines are about residents being allocated reserved parking in Gudja and a priority for good governance at the Malta Development Bank. Its main story is about more government spending on the social sector in the first quarter of this year.