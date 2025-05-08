The Times of Malta leads with the news that proposals to introduce euthanasia for terminally ill patients with six months to live have been unveiled and will be open for public consultation. The front page also features the news that a man was jailed for 12 years for raping his stepdaughters who were aged 15 and eight.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that the Malta Development Bank is engaged in helping the transformation of the country. The public consultation on euthanasia is also featured on the front page.

The Malta Business Weekly leads with the news that the MDB is expanding support for key sectors driving Malta’s economic growth.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that the first conclave vote on Wednesday evening had proved inconclusive and had resulted in the traditional plume of black smoke. The news about the launch of public consultation on assisted voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill patients is also prominently featured on the front page.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the news about the first round of voting in the conclave. The newspaper also features the news that the prime minister is denying residents of Għargħur from having the council and mayor that they had voted for.