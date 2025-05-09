The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, who became the 267th pope, dominated the front pages of Malta’s newspapers on Friday, as the world welcomed the first US pope.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of people packed in St Peter's Square cheered as Prevost appeared on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, waving with both hands, smiling and bowing.

The 69-year-old Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru, was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023 after being named prefect of the dicastery, one of the Vatican's most important departments - and a post that introduced him to all key players in the Church.

In its front-page splash, Times of Malta quotes how the new pontiff calls to “build bridges” in his first address before paying homage to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

L-orizzont lead with “Habemus Papam!”, and a picture of the Pope Leo XIV.