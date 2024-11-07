The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

All local newspapers feature coverage of the US election on their front pages today, leading with Donald Trump winning the race and set to make a return to the White House for a second term as president.

The Times of Malta separately leads with court coverage of an ongoing trial in which a man is accused of attempting to murder his former wife. The court heard from the victim herself yesterday as she recounted the harrowing events leading up to the attack.

The Malta Independent features on its front page a press release from a coalition of NGOs who support the El Hibli 3 - three young men who are accused of terrorism charges. The group said that jurisdiction has still not been clearly established in the case and once again called for charges to be dropped.

In-Nazzjon reports on PN MP Adrian Delia filing a breach of privilege case against Prime Minister Robert Abela, after the latter accused Delia of leaking an internal PN budget document that was subsequently published by Labour before the PN's rebuttal to the budget.

Meanwhile L-Orizzont report that Malta has placed tenth among 142 countries for order and security in a rule of law index. Thr index overall found that Malta's rank in the index remained unchanged from the year prior but overall had seen a slight slip in its score.