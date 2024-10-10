Times of Malta reports that Villa Guardamangia, the residence of then Princess Elizabeth between 1949 and 1952, has been granted €10m in EU funds for extensive restoration.

It also reports that Opposition leader Bernard Grech would not say if he approved of changes to St Julian’s local plans to make way for a mega-development on the Villa Rosa site.

The Malta Independent reports that one of the accused in the Vitals hospitals case has claimed he was slapped with two asset freeze orders for the same alleged offence. It also reports that a small airfield in Gozo is expected to be given the green light by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Bernard Grech that jobs and wealth needed to be provided for the Gozitans in Gozo itself.

l-orizzont features comments by Transport Minister Chris Bonett hailing a European Court decision which overturned an EU decision requiring freight trucks to return to their home country every eight weeks. The newspaper also reports that the Maltese economy continued to grow last year.