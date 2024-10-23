The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by the head of the Corradino prisons, defending a decision to house three inmates together in a room at Mt Carmel Hospital. His comments came after a man was on Tuesday accused of murdering his roommate.

The newspaper also reports that the government has ditched a plan to raise drug possession limits. It also reports about the discovery of a Punic burial complex during works on a new staff carpark at Mater Dei Hospital.

MaltaToday and The Malta Independent feature the arraignment of Vuk Milic, a Serbian national accused of killing his roommate at Mt Carmel Hospital's Forensic Unit. He had made an admission to the police, telling them he wanted to get something off his chest.

The Independent also reports that magistrates are to be given the option of ordering probation for some drug cases.

l-orizzont also leads with Milic's arraignment. In other stories it says the committee of the Confederation of European Trade Unions has held a meeting at GWU headquarters.

In-Nazzjon quotes the shadow minister for justice, Karol Aquilina, complaining in parliament that Malta is full of drugs. It also reports how Msida local council continues to oppose plans for a flyover, saying it would ruin the town.