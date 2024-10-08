The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday. All the newspapers except The Malta Independent feature a front-page picture of the Duke of Edinburgh being greeted at the start of a three-day visit to Malta.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court where lawyers argued that two brothers accused of assaulting policemen in Hamrun had been provoked by the officers. L-orizzont also focuses on the case, saying the accused had ignored police orders and resorted to violence.

Times of Malta also reports that the Church has asked for a suspension of an application to the Planning Authority for the building of apartments on the grounds of a historic villa it owns in Sliema.

The Malta Independent highlights a clampdown on the HHC substance by the cannabis authority. The newspaper and l-orizzont also report on the setting up of the Climate Action Authority.

In-Nazzjon leads with a press conference during which the Opposition urged the government to change its attitude to parliament.