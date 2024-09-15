These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with insight into how APS Bank’s planned takeover of HSBC took form, and speaks to financial sector insiders about their scepticism about the deal taking shape.

The newspaper also highlights the hundreds who attended Karl Gouder’s funeral and subsequent sending-off.

The Malta Independent dedicates most of its front page to Karl Gouder’s funeral, writing that his was a life that was cut short but with a legacy “that will inspire many”.

The newspaper also reports the outcome of Labour’s internal party elections with prominence.

Malta Today leads with a report on the funeral of former PN MP Karl Gouder, who died last week.

The newspaper also writes that Malta’s bishops have refused to comment on talk of APS Bank buying HSBC.

In a third front-page story, the newspaper cites a global study which concluded that half of 15-year-old girls are having unprotected sex.

Il-Mument splashes an entire image of people gathered outside PN headquarters to pay tribute to Karl Gouder following his funeral on Sunday, with the message “Thank you Karl”.

It-Torċa focuses its front page on Labour’s internal party elections, with images of the party’s two new deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba and Ian Borg, as well as new party president Alex Sciberras.

Illum writes that Valletta’s local council intends to discuss measures to shield off suicide hotspots in the capital city.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Karl Gouder’s funeral.

Kullħadd focuses on Labour’s two new deputy leaders, writing that the party is undergoing “change, renewal and strengthening”.

The newspaper also runs a prominent report about an economic analysis by ratings agency Fitch, which on Saturday confirmed Malta’s A+ rating.