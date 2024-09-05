The following are the front page stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The Times of Malta leads with an interview with Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela. who said that new instructions for healthcare workers to double-check patients’ identities are primarily intended to cut down on human inputting errors.

It separately reports on the death of 23-year-old David Wellman, who died after sustaining head injuries while carrying out some work in his Tarxien home. L-Orrizzont also reported this story on its front page.

The Malta Independent carries a Eurostate report that said Malta's greenhouse gas emissions shot up by 8.8% - the highest rate in the EU.

It also gives prominence to a court report on the case against nine people accused of trafficking Colombian women and forcing them into sex work. The court ruled on Wednesday that there is enough evidence to indict the defendants. In-Nazzjon also featured this report on their front page.

Separately, in-Nazzjon ran a report saying that the Government is refusing to elaborate on how it plans to change the country's economic model.

It also reports on how lawyer Luke Dalli, son of European Commissioner Helena Dalli, suddenly announced that he would no longer be presenting his two television shows on the Labour Party TV station ONE.

This comes after news reports accused his mother of trying to sabotage nominee Glenn Micallef in favour of herself serving a second term as commissioner.

L-Orrizont also reports on EP President Roberta Metsola facing backlash after Politico ran a report on a European Parliament 'loophole' that allowed Metsola not to declare her conflicts of interest.

It separately ran a story about how the National Swimming Pool at Tal Qroqq will commemorate the memory of 15-year-old Jake Vella, who died last week after battling a rare illness since childhood.