The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The newspapers are dominated by the report of the public inquiry into the death of Jean-Paul Sofia when a building collapsed while under construction in December 2022.

Times of Malta reports that the inquiry found the state responsible for the collapse site failures.

The Malta Independent says the inquiry found that the Sofia tragedy was a slap in the face to good governance.

In-Nazzjon highlights the government's responsibility and features Bernard Grech's call for Robert Abela and three ministers to assume their responsibilities.

l-orizzont says the prime minister announced initiatives in the wake of the Sofia inquiry report.

In the only other story making the front pages, Times of Malta reports about a protest by cab drivers over predatory pricing.