The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how Joseph Muscat received new perks when he stepped down as prime minister in January 2020. The package was set before Robert Abela took over as prime minister. It also reports that the CEO of WesteServ has stayed silent about the advice of a magistrate who told police in an inquiry report that he should be prosecuted over the death of a worker near the lift of the incinerator in Marsa.

The Malta Independent leads with evidence in court by the State Advocate who argued that he could not seek damages or prosecute over the Vitals hospital deal collusion findings.

l-orizzont gives prominence to remarks by the parliamentary secretary for agriculture and fisheries that the government would continue to work in the interests of farmers and fishermen.

In-Nazzjon highlights the no-confidence debate in three ministers, which is due to be held in Parliament on Thursday afternoon. It also reports how the State Advocate confirmed in court that it was Steward Healthcare who went to arbitration, not the government, after the hospitals deal was nullified by the courts.