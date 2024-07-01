An online seminar on waste reduction is being held today, July 1, by the Gozo Business Chamber in collaboration with the Gozo Regional Development Authority, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Bank of Valletta, Europe Direct Gozo and JA Malta Foundation. The webinar is set to launch this year’s Youth4Entrepreneurship Gozo initiative.

The Youth4Entrepreneurship Gozo has established itself as an annual event that offers young people, aged 16 to 35, a platform to present their business ideas focused on Gozo to a panel of industry experts. The main event, where participants will pitch their ideas, is scheduled for November.

Luke Said will deliver insights on the theme of waste reduction from 10 to 11am. It will be moderated by Jennifer Cauchi and Charles Micallef, both youth workers with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

During today’s webinar, participants will also receive comprehensive information about November’s event, including this year’s theme and the training sessions that Aġenzija Żgħażagħ will offer throughout the summer. Attendees will also have the chance to hear from previous participants about their experiences in past editions of the contest.

For more details on the webinar and registration, visit www.gozobusinesschamber.org.