The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports a sharp rise in crack cocaine use reported by agencies It also says that Manoel Island developer MIDI has told shareholders that it would be better to reach a deal with the government than fight in court.

The Malta Independent reports on Bernard Grech's call on Sunday for unanimous backing for his successor. It also reports that the prime minister has announced that a Grand Harbour regeneration plan is being drafted. In a third story, it says that the CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services is calling for a new centralised facility for the provision of services.

l-orizzont leads with the prime minister's announcement of a regeneration plan for the Grand Harbour. It will be ready by the end of the year. The newspaper also says that 55% of businesses in Gozo want to raise their investment.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Bernard Grech's call for backing for his successor. It also reports that a young man was grievously injured during a burglary attempt.