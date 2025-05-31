A toddler and her father were rescued from a well inside a property in Qormi on Saturday afternoon by members of the Civil Protection Department (CPD).

The girl, who is understood to be between the ages of two and three, fell down the well at around midday after the wooden board covering the top of the well shaft that she was resting on collapsed, according to those familiar with the case.

She fell some three storeys underground into more than a metre of water, with her father jumping in immediately after her. He kept his daughter – who cannot swim – afloat until CPD officers arrived on site shortly afterwards.

The family, who it is understood are French nationals, are believed to be tourists in Malta.

In a Facebook post announcing the rescue, the CPD said the “delicate operation” had required “specialised rope access techniques” while involving rescuers from two fire stations.

Photos attached to the post appear to show the toddler, visibly emotional, being attended to by her mother and CPD officers shortly after the rescue. A specialised harness for young children was used in the rescue.

The family are understood to be receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital for “cuts and grazes”, according to those familiar with the case, who added the young girl and her father had been “very lucky” not to have suffered more serious injuries.

One firefighter told Times of Malta that while well rescues were not unheard of, he had “never come across this happening inside a property before”.

In a Facebook post, congratulating the CPD officers, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said they “make us proud every day - thank you for the courage you have”.