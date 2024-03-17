Following a strategic rebranding from Apex Group, the new Uniplural reaffirms the company’s commitment to unity and collaboration. Uniplural CEO Charmaine Montesin shares the rebranding journey with Laura Bonnici, and how the Group’s transformed brand identity deepens its dedication to positive impact across diverse sectors and communities.

Founded over a decade ago, the former Apex Group began as the dream of two nurses to provide a higher standard of community care. Over the years that followed, they not only realised that dream – improving quality of life for countless members of the community in the process – but also diversified the company across other service industries including childcare, cleaning, education and hospitality.

Through an extensive and strategic rebranding, Apex Group has today transformed into the new Uniplural Group, continuing the company’s commitment to empowering lives and shaping futures with care, quality, expertise and integrity.

“After 11 years, we felt it was time to step back, reassess where we were and plan where we wanted to grow,” explains Charmaine Montesin, who took the helm as CEO at Uniplural Group earlier this year, bringing to the table her vast experience as a nurse and in managerial roles in both public and private arenas. “The rebranding was an opportunity to refresh and evolve our vision and further strengthen our position in the market, while highlighting our continued growth and diversification.”

The rebranding process began in early 2023, with the Group commissioning creative advertising agency Steves&Co to lead the ambitious project. Through extensive analysis of the Group’s mission, vision and position in the market, the team shaped the new brand identity around one key aspect: its people, both those its employs, and those it serves.

“Our driving force is to reach out and bring communities together,” Montesin continues. “To our clients, we wanted to highlight through the rebranding that, no matter where they are from, what age they are or what service they need, Uniplural can help. And internally, our goal was also to reiterate our message to the more than 400 people the Group employs that, across all our diverse nationalities and professions, we work together as one. Our people always have been and always will be at the very heart of our ethos.”

As a people-centric organisation, Uniplural recognises that the service excellence provided by its team is the fuel behind the Group’s ongoing success and reputation. “We are a people-facing company represented by people: they are our ambassadors, in every moment. Our people are our strength, and we take pride in investing in their training and development to help them reach their objectives, while supporting them to have a healthy work-life balance,” she attests, pointing to the Uniplural Academy, which offers professional development courses in healthcare and management. “Uniplural has thrived on the cornerstone of client recommendations and word of mouth – if we have provided a great experience, people will talk about that – and it is our team’s hard work, passion for great service and dedication that has catalysed our success.”

Meanwhile, Uniplural’s stakeholders were a key voice in the rebranding, through a detailed consultation process that asked for feedback on everything from the Group’s new name and logo to its mission and vision.

With services that cover clients’ needs from their dawn to their sunset years, Uniplural’s revised tagline Together as One is especially meaningful, adds Montesin. “This means a lot to us. We, as a Group, are there to assist with all our clients’ needs, such as childcare and babysitting services or arranging children’s parties, through to cleaning their homes and businesses, then later again, to help the older generation to live as independently as possible, with respect and dignity. We wanted to unite our services together under one banner, while putting to best use everyone’s individual strengths to work together as one for the client. Our transformation into Uniplural Group embodies the transformative power of togetherness in all we do.”

Today, Uniplural Group unites four growing divisions – Uniplural Care, Uniplural Academy, Uniplural Services and Uniplural Childcare – while continuing to expand into the hospitality sector via its boutique hotel, The Beach House in Birżebbuġa, and a soon-to-open restaurant.

As Uniplural consolidates its new brand identity and communicates it to both clients and service providers, Montesin looks forward to a bright future for the new Uniplural Group, with further development of the Uniplural Academy, the further extension into the hospitality industry, and the company’s seventh childcare centre on the island set to open in June.

“We are confident that, as Uniplural, we are now better positioned to further diversify into new sectors and reach new horizons, while embracing the continuous improvement of our service offering, as we always have,” the CEO concludes.

Find out more about Uniplural Group at www.uniplural.com.