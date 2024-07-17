Tom Jones turned up the heat in Malta with an electrifying performance on Tuesday night that thrilled fans across generations.

The 84-year-old Welsh singer defied his age, kicking off the set with a rendition of the ballad I'm Growing Old, a fittingly ironic choice from the once super energetic performer.

Returning after 15 years to Malta, the legendary artist delivered a remarkable show at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, performing many of his greatest hits, from Sex Bomb to It’s Not Unusual.

But it was the timeless classic Delilah that got the crowd on its feet and the show kept growing from then on.

Jones and his band thrilled the audiences at Ta' Qali. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Each song in the concert - organised by NnG Promotions and Greatt - was met with loud cheers and applause from the estimated crowd of 5,000 people.

Jones kept namedropping throughout the show, recalling the night he went to watch Chuck Berry with Elvis Presley while reminding the audience that he holds the record for being the oldest person in Britain to have a number one album.

The multiple-award winner belted out the hits, closing off the gig with the classic Great Balls of Fire, with the final cheer confirming his lasting impact on the music industry.

Before he closed off the show he told the audience: “We’re still having one hell of a life, right? We plan to travel the world many more times.”

The audience, spanning at least two generations, agreed.