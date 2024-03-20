Ton Ton Laferla Insurance sealed his first win of the year over the weekend when the Royal Malta Yacht Club hosted the final race of the three-part Winter Series.

The series took place over the course of three thrilling weekends, which saw a good sized fleet undertake short coastal courses and round the cans races

In the coastal races, just one point separated the winner, the Dufour 44 Ton Ton Laferla and Mark Camilleri’s Pep, who consistently seemed to be chasing the Dufour 44 throughout the Series.

In third place, and first in the Cruisers’ Class was David Anastasi’s Pippus, a Swan 44 which made its debut in the Club’s racing fleet.

