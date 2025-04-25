Two Transport Malta officials guilty of beating up a man, were given an additional 150 hours of community work on appeal on Friday.

Ivan Cassar from Żabbar and René Antonelli from Qrendi were initially ordered to do 200 hours in unpaid community work after the Court of Magistrates had found them guilty to subjecting a man to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, being in breach of their duty as public officials, illegal arrest, and breaching the public peace.

The court also imposed a restraining order in favour of the victim.

The pair were arraigned in 2023 after they were identified by Transport Malta as the officers featuring in a video showing TM officials beating up a man on a Marsa street. The violent episode took place on October 26, 2022, in Qormi Road in Marsa between 9pm and 10pm.

The police started investigating the case after receiving an email from an online news platform with the video of the incident. During the proceedings, the defendants had explained that they were driving their motorbikes down Saqqajja hill when a vehicle overtook them at an excessive speed.

Cassar told the court that he had to swerve to the left to avoid getting hit by the vehicle being driven by the injured party. The vehicle also drove in the wrong lane and risked a head on collision at one point.

In the proceedings before the Court of Magistrates, Cassar said they switched on their sirens and chased him until Qormi Road. He said that when the victim got out of the car he was holding something in his hand.

Cassar who was first on site ordered the man to lie on the ground, and despite obeying, there were some moments where he tried to get up with the accused telling the court he had to hold him to the ground. Antonelli testified similarly.

The Court of Magistrates condemned the men’s behaviour saying that while it understood they were in a panicked and agitated state, when they saw the victim driving at a high speed, their major mistake was that of not thinking in a clear and rational manner but proceeded to chase the car.

With that decision, the men not only placed their life at risk but also that of other road users, the Court noted. Ultimately, the victim got fined for over-speeding, and the TM officials could have noted down the details without engaging in a high-speed chase.

The court condemned them to 200 hours of community service each, as it held that an effective prison term was not suitable in this case.

The Attorney General filed an appeal arguing that the community service order was not according to the correct procedure, and that the court should have first ordered a pre-sentencing report whether it was drawn up or verbal.

It also argued that the first charge alone carries a minimum of five years imprisonment, and therefore the court was precluded from handing a suspended sentence.

The Court of Criminal Appeal held that as a court it was not there to replace the punishment awarded by the court of first instance as though it was deciding the case for the first time, but it needs to establish whether the Court of Magistrates in this case was either wrong in principle in awarding the punishment or whether the punishment was manifestly excessive.

On the grievance concerning the report, the Court of Criminal Appeal, held that the report is drawn up to assess the suitability of the convicts on whether they could carry out the community service. It noted that it was nowhere alleged that the men were not competent to do so, and therefore the lack of the report should not be a reason not to impose community work.

Like the Court of Magistrates, the appeals’ court condemned their behaviour, and held that 200 hours of community service was too low in this case and increased it to 350 hours.

Police inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared for Antonelli and Cassar.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided over the Court of Criminal Appeal.