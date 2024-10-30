Teri Garr, nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the 1982 hit film Tootsie, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, her publicist said.

Garr, 79, passed away after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, Heidi Schaeffer told AFP.

A comedic actress and singer, Garr also co-starred in Young Frankenstein and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic auto-immune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, its symptoms characterised by muscle weakness and blurred vision.

The disease afflicts about twice as many women as men – typically between the ages of 20 and 40.

Garr revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, after having suffered symptoms for the previous two decades.

She was a “fierce advocate for MS awareness,” said Schaeffer.

Garr “passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends”, the publicist added.

 

