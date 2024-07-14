Top Choice, the consumer electronics and appliances retail chain, celebrated the opening of its concept store on June 28 with a star-studded event attended by key figures from Sharp and Master Kitchen – two brands the company represents in Malta − Shadow Minister for the Environment Rebekah Borg and staff members.

Managing director Robert Tabone during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photos: Oscar Leonardo Rodriguez @oscarrodriguez_mz

The concept store features a wide array of innovative home appliances by Master Kitchen and a vast range of premium TVs with QLED technology by Sharp, as well as premium TVs by LG with OLED, QNED and NanoCell technology, a brand which is also officially represented in Malta by Top Choice.

Robert Tabone, managing director of Top Choice, expressed his excitement about the new venture.

“By opening a new concept store, we can now offer a wider range of products for our clients to choose from, where they not only experience the latest technology but always find the best prices on the market,” he said.

“The concept store is the go-to store for clients who want to experience the features and functionality of the products. Such an environment makes clients feel more at home and can make better decisions when choosing their appliances.”

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Rebekah Borg, praised the initiative, noting the success and growth of Top Choice. She also spoke about the importance of retail businesses and how they contribute towards the local economy. She also noted the challenges local retailers face while recognising “the importance of the retail sector in our community” and the importance of supporting the retail industry to grow and develop “to remain a strong and vibrant part of our community”.

The presence of representatives from Sharp and Master Kitchen highlighted the strong partnerships and collaborations that Top Choice has established over the years.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a guided tour for brand representatives and guests, and a small reception.

The new Top Choice Concept Store is found in Triq Erba’ Mwieżeb, St Paul’s Bay, adjacent to the Top Choice retail outlet.