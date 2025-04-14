Top Gear’s anonymous racing driver The Stig has broken an “untouchable” 20-year-old record for the fastest lap around the BBC motoring show’s test track.

The Stig completed the 1.75-mile figure of eight circuit in 55.9 seconds, beating the previous record holder by 3.1 seconds at the track at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome, while driving the McMurtry Speirling Pure VP1 electric track car.

The lap record is part of BBC Studios’ new Top Gear YouTube series Stig Laps, where the unknown racer attempts to break lap records on the Top Gear test track in some of the world’s fastest and rarest cars.

The new lap time broke the 2004 record of 59.0 seconds set by the Stig, who has been portrayed by a number of drivers, while driving a Renault R24 Formula One car.

Photo: BBC/PA

Jack Rix, editor of Top Gear, said: “Being there to witness a 20-year-old lap record being shattered – one we thought was untouchable – was an incredible moment. And for The Stig to cling onto it as it cornered at speeds unlike anything we’ve ever seen was an otherworldly piece of driving.

“We already knew the McMurtry represented a giant technological leap, this puts the exclamation mark on it. It’s a record that might never be broken, unless any F1 teams are feeling brave?”

Driving at the Dunsfold Park test track, the car is able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 1.5 seconds, with a top speed of 185mph.

Thomas Yates, co-founder and managing director of McMurtry Automotive, said: “Achieving the fastest lap ever on this legendary circuit is an immense achievement for the team at McMurtry Automotive and was supported by our fantastic customers.

“For the McMurtry team, this is not just a record — it’s a testament to our passion for innovation, performance and lightweight.

“We dedicate this record to Sir David McMurtry, who founded this company and whose legacy we proudly carry forward in everything that we do.”