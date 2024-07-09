Birkirkara's most popular Labour councillor Yana Borg Debono Grech has blocked a party plan to nominate independent candidate Kaylocke Buhagiar as the locality’s mayor.

During a 20-minute council meeting on Tuesday evening, a vote was held six times to decide who will take the mayor's seat.

Five out of six of Labour councillors voted for Buhagiar to be the locality’s next mayor while all the PN voted against.

But Borg Debono Grech, who was Labour's most popular candidate in last month's local elections, rebelled against the party by voting against Buhagiar's nomination.

PL and Buhagiar all voted against the PN's councillor, Desirei Grech, to be nominated as the locality's mayor. Since a decision was not made, Desirei Grech will become interim mayor for three months, when another vote will be held.

Locked in stalemate

Birkirkara was one of several localities that found itself with a hung council after independent councillor Kaylocke Buhagiar was elected, with the remaining seats going evenly between the PL and PN. The PN, however, won the biggest number of votes.

Malta’s electoral law says that the candidate who obtains the most votes from the party that wins the most seats becomes mayor but, in cases such as this where no one party wins a majority of seats, the matter is taken to a vote amongst councillors.

Borg Debono Grech had previously revealed that a proposal by PL councillors for her to be made mayor with Buhagiar taking the vice-mayor role was shot down after PN councillors and Buhagiar himself voted against the proposal.

Throughout Tuesday there were repeated rumours that she was deeply unhappy with the party's decision to back Buhagiar, who had quit Labour to run as an independent. She could not be reached for comment.

'Someone decided to deprive a woman'

In a Facebook post, former PL MP Rosianne Cutajar voiced her support for Debono Grech.

“Her grandfather and mother are pillars in the Labour Party who have always loved the Karkarisi and Birkirkara,” she said.

“We made a mechanism to strengthen the representation of women in parliament, and at the same time, someone decided to deprive a woman, Yana, from serving as Mayor.

"I wonder, in whose interest is the decision being taken?”

She said the PL is in no position to keep hurting people and to reject good people who have always been there for the party.

Yana Borg Debono Grech, is the councillor who won the most votes across the entire council, pipping Desirei Grech to the post by just three votes (1,805 to Grech’s 1,802).

After being sworn in as interim mayor, Desirei Grech said now is the time for the councillors to “put their differences aside” and to work towards improving the locality.

“My door will always be open, for anyone, let us come together, speak together and push for a better locality,” she said.