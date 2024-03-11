The police are investigating a case of corruption in Maltese football involving a "top" official of a Premier League club, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The official is being investigated after he approached a player of an opposing team to convince him to throw the match between the two teams.

No specific details have been released, with sources only saying that investigations are ongoing between the police in collaboration with the Integrity Department of the Malta Football Association.

Investigations have been ongoing for several weeks.

Sources said the police have in their possession several recordings of telephone conversations related directly to this case. Sources added that it was PN MP and former Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia who "flagged the matter".

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Malta FA integrity officer Herman Mula confirmed investigations on this case are ongoing.

“During these kinds of negotiations, the Malta FA Integrity Office works closely with the police force who head the investigation,” Mula told the Times of Malta.

The development comes weeks after Nationalist MP David Agius claimed in a parliamentary speech that many local football matches are fixed and that people in the know are already aware of who will win the Malta Premier League.

The Malta Football Association did not take lightly to the claim and said it was “mere speculation” and a “slap in the face” to footballers and fans.