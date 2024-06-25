Police have interrogated a top prison official after she allegedly allowed Yorgen Fenech to meet people in her office at the Corradino prison.

Svetlana Muscat, who serves as the Correctional Services Agency's (CSA) Head of Strategy, has now been put on forced leave.

Sources close to the Home Affairs Ministry told Times of Malta the issue was internally flagged on Friday and police questioned her on Saturday.

Fenech, a business magnate and heir to the Tumas family fortune, is being held in prison while he awaits trial for his alleged role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prosecutors allege he masterminded that crime and paid hitmen to have Caruana Galizia killed in 2017.

The people that Fenech allegedly met in Muscat's office have not yet been identified, but lawyer Jason Azzopardi on Tuesday alleged on Facebook that they were "business people".

It is also unclear whether Muscat's office was used for such meetings on more than one instance.

According to prison regulations, all visits to prisoners must take place in approved visiting areas. Visits must also be monitored by CCTV camera, save for conjugal visits.

To enter the offices of prison administration officials like Muscat, a special written permit is required.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Home Affairs Ministry told Times of Malta that police were alerted to the allegations last week and triggered an immediate investigation.

"The person in question has been on forced leave from her job at CSA [Correctional Services Agency] since then."

Sources also said police will now decide whether Muscat will face criminal charges or be subjected to disciplinary measures.

A former ONE reporter and ministerial aide, Muscat has been occupying one of prison's top jobs for the past few months.