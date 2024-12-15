A top US official sought to quell growing concern Sunday over reported drone sightings in the country's northeast, reiterating there was no known security threat as authorities monitor the situation.

President Joe Biden's administration has faced mounting criticism, even from his own Democratic party, for not clearly identifying origins of the objects seen hovering over parts of New York and New Jersey.

Video footage of mysterious airborne phenomena has clogged social media in recent days, with spottings also reported in Maryland and Virginia.

"Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program.

"But there's no question that drones are being sighted," he said, noting there are more than one million registered in the United States.

"I want to assure the American public that we are on it," he said.

"If we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly. Right now, we are not aware of any."

Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, meanwhile expressed frustration at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over its communications around the issue.

"The answer 'we don't know' is not a good enough answer," he told "Fox News Sunday."

"When people are anxious, when they're nervous... people will fill a vacuum with, you know, their fears and anxieties and conspiracy theories," he said, calling for the FAA to hold public briefings.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby had previously said the aircraft could be lawfully operated planes or helicopters mistaken for drones.

"While there is no known malicious activity occurring, the reported sightings there do, however, highlight a gap in authorities," he told reporters Thursday, calling for Congress to pass new legislation to "extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had also expressed frustration at the federal government's handling of the issue, announced Sunday that authorities had agreed to send a drone detection system to her state.

"I am grateful for the support, but we need more. Congress must pass a law that will give us the power to deal directly with the drones," she said on X.

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump jumped into the fray, calling for federal authorities to clearly identify the origins of the drones.

"Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" he posted on social media.