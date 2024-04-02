Tottenham missed the chance to move into the Premier League’s top four after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, while Newcastle were also held 1-1 by Everton on Tuesday.

Spurs have made a habit of recovering from slow starts to win in recent months, but this time they failed to capitalise on scoring after just five minutes.

Brennan Johnson was left with the simple task of tapping into an empty net from Timo Werner’s cross.

West Ham were under pressure to respond after collapsing from 3-1 up to lose 4-3 at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Hammers were quickly level as Jarrod Bowen’s corner flew in off the back of Kurt Zouma.

