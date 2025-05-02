Malta registered strong growth in inbound tourism during the first quarter of 2025, with official figures showing a year-on-year increase of 18.9 per cent in tourist arrivals.

Between January and March, a total of 693,492 visitors arrived on the islands, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office released on Friday.

The increase was accompanied by a 15.9 per cent rise in total nights spent, reaching close to 4 million guest nights over the three-month period.

Tourist expenditure also saw a significant uptick, reaching €508.5 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent over the same period in 2024. Per capita spending rose to €733, up from €700.

Visits to Gozo and Comino remained popular, with 332,627 visitors —representing 48 per cent of total inbound tourists — choosing to visit the sister islands, either for day trips or overnight stays.

The growth seen in the first quarter was largely driven by a strong performance in March, which accounted for a substantial share of both arrivals and expenditure.

A total of 265,650 tourists visited Malta for leisure purposes during the month, with a further 12,116 visiting for business.

The majority of tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (37.4 per cent), followed by those aged 45 to 64 (33.9 per cent) and most of them hailed from the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

The number of guest nights in March rose by 14.8 per cent compared to the same month last year, exceeding 1.6 million nights, with 91.8% of these spent in rented accommodation. The average length of stay stood at 5.6 nights.

Tourist expenditure for the month was estimated at €219.1 million, up 19.5% from March 2024. Average expenditure per night was calculated at €136. Visitor numbers to Gozo and Comino in March totalled 145,936, representing 50.5 per cent of the month’s total inbound tourism.